City Hall lobby opens lobby for in-person tax payments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The main lobby in Charlottesville’s City Hall is open for in-person tax payments this week.
The lobby opened Monday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through this coming Friday, June 19, the first half 2020 tax deadline for personal property and real estate tax bills. After June 19, the lobby will be closed until City Hall is opened for general public use.
The lobby can be accessed from the Downtown Mall entrance. Staff will be present to ensure social-distancing measures are taken and masks are available to wear inside the building.
Visitors should expect longer wait times and should only pay taxes in-person if they have to. City leaders are strongly encouraging taxpayers to make payments by mail, by drop box, by phone at 866-660-5185, or online at www.charlottesville.gov.
If you have not received your tax statement, contact the City Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3146 or citytreas@charlottesville.gov.
Access to public restrooms and other departments, including DMV services, will not be available at this time.
