Charlottesville City Council revisits development applications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday, Charlottesville City Council revisited allowing new applications for development.
The group voted to resume taking applications following a moratorium due to the Coronavirus pandemic impacting the meeting of boards and commissions.
The decision comes after a public policy organization criticized council for freezing the applications. In an open letter to councilors, the president of the Free Enterprise Forum Neil Williamson said, “The continued freeze of development applications will extend the city’s financial hardship long past phase three.”
“That can cause challenges, not only for applicants who have financing lined up based upon the timely review of their application, but it could cause problems for council itself because there’s a legal case that dates back to 1975 that says such a moratorium is illegal,” said Williamson.
Councilors voted unanimously to resume taking applications that require administrative review. They also decided to allow applications to be accepted that require public engagement, however, they will be on hold until a new public engagement process is determined that takes into account COVID-19 safety measures.
That is set to happen by council’s meeting on July 20.
