Charlottesville city council appropriates $7.1 million to CAT and JAUNT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city council Monday night voted to appropriate more than $7 million dollars of federal assistance to Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) and JAUNT.
The money comes from the CARES act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The intention of the CARES act is to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
More than $5.3 million will go to CAT and around $1.8 million to JAUNT.
