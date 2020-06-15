Charlottesville Brooks Family YMCA offering in-person summer camp for kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – Just as many families feared this summer would be without any summer camps, one has returned to Charlottesville for the rest of the season. The Brooks Family YMCA is offering a 10-week program.
"We have made it to where it’s very engaging. We do a lot of virtual stem, virtual field trips and they do instructional swim. We also have a beautiful nature walk,” Bonita Patton, Youth and Family Director said.
Employees are taking extra precautions to make sure to follow CDC guidelines. It includes taking the child's temperature every morning and asking parents questions about exposure to COVID-19 symptoms.
“Throughout the day we do temperature checks, like midday, because they go outside a lot too. We have also put in place an isolation room, so if a child does become sick throughout the day they’re able to go into a room,” Patton said.
Community rooms and commons spaces are being utilized as small classrooms. They are also keeping a nine-to-one ratio between campers and counselors.
“The kids are six feet apart, some are at their own tables,” Patton said. “When they are leaving a room, we have staff that come in and sanitize the room before they come back in."
Overall, this camp is not only beneficial to the child, but allows parents to get back to a sense of normalcy.
“They know that their child will be here. They’re engaged, they’re learning too as well - since we do incorporate some academics here with our summer camp. They’re just having fun,” Patton said.
The summer camp program started last Monday, but it’s not too late to register your kids. For more information you can call the YMCA at (434) 974-9622.
