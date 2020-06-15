A break from the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds and a easterly flow will keep conditions cooler than normal for the next few days. The circulation around an upper low just to our west will bring a few showers to the area. By late week as the low begins to weaken and pull away, temperatures will warm and thunderstorm chances will increase. Right now the Weekend looks fair, with just a few hit and miss showers and storms. Summer officially arrives Saturday,and temperatures will represent that. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with a stray shower, High: low 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers, Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 70...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
friday: Mostlt cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with a stray shower,High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: around 60
