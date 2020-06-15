A break from the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds and a easterly flow will keep conditions cooler than normal for the next few days. The circulation around an upper low just to our west will bring a few showers to the area. By late week as the low begins to weaken and pull away, temperatures will warm and thunderstorm chances will increase. Right now the Weekend looks fair, with just a few hit and miss showers and storms. Summer officially arrives Saturday,and temperatures will represent that. Have a great and safe day !