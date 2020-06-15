Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia hosts summer programs online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the ongoing pandemic halting camps all over the country, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia have found a way to bring back some normalcy.
“We’re doing home deliveries of books," CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia James Pierce said. "The beauty of that scenario is we get to see people in person at a safe distance and check in with them and ask how they’re doing. But then also promote participation in our virtual programs this summer by basing them around our book delivery.”
Every two weeks, staff from each club will hand deliver a book and check in with the kids and their families. In addition, live and recorded events take place virtually.
“We have some read-a-louds, some special guest readers - local principals, educators, club friends - who will be leading the read-a-louds of some of the books that we’re doing,” Pierce said.
The program started on June 8 and will run a total of eight weeks. Members are still able to join the summer reading program and participate through the rest of the summer.
In addition to the summer program, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia will be hosting two contests. One will be an art contest and the other is designed for students with an interest in science, technology, engineering, and math. More information will about those contests will be available on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia website in the near future.
