ACPS: 10 names under consideration for new charter school

The School Board policy on the naming of new schools provides that if any of the three names selected by the community advisory committee is that of an individual, the advisory committee will research that person’s role in the community in view of the school division’s four values of excellence, young people, community, and respect. If the committee is unable to agree on a single name, Dr. Haas will review the three names selected as finalists. Dr. Haas’ recommendation will go to the School Board, which will make the ultimate decision.