Sparse Rain Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weak weather disturbance passing over the region this weekend. It has increased the clouds and produced a shower, downpour and sprinkles for the area. A small rain chance through Tuesday. Most rain will fall west of the region over the Allegheny Mountains and over West Virginia.
More clouds and a northeast to easterly wind flow will keep temperatures below average through mid week.
A low pressure area will track back north Tuesday night, Wednesday through Thursday night with a better rain chance. Thursday appears to feature the highest rain risk.
Drying and turning hotter for Father’s Day weekend and the first official day of summer, Saturday.
Sunday through Tuesday: A blend of clouds and hazy sun. A couple showers around. Not a washout. High temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Showers more likely. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: A linger shower. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hotter with highs near 90 degrees.
