Rain Increases Mid Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching the progress of a slow moving storm system over the Appalachians. This storm has produced heavy rain and flooding over eastern West Virginia on Sunday. The bulk of the rain will miss us to the west and southwest through the day Tuesday.
Our rain chances will increase by Tuesday night through Thursday night. As that low pressure area moves north along the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast.
An easterly to northeast wind flow will keep temperatures below average until Friday.
Becoming hotter for the first official day of summer, Saturday and Father’s Day, Sunday. Mainly dry for the next weekend.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Patchy fog late. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. A little more sun north with highs in the upper 70s for Culpeper, mid 70s for Charlottesville and lower 70s south and for the Shenandoah Valley. A shower or sprinkle chance near and south of the James River. Dry to the north.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, shower risk south. Lows near 60 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, mainly south and east. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows near 60.
Wednesday and Thursday: Showers most likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower/thunder. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and hotter. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 70.
