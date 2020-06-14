Motorcycle Club Chapter in Charlottesville takes part in National “Ride for Justice” Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club is ‘Riding for Justice’ on Sunday. The local Charlottesville chapter is beginning their route at Fashion Square Mall.
The members consist of active, retired, and honorably discharged military veterans, active and retired law enforcement officers, first respondents, attorneys, doctors, and other professional civilians.
“The good thing about our group is we don’t discriminate against anybody,” Chapter President Estee “Rock” Williams said. “We have every nationality in our group, we have male and female in our group, we are probably the only group to have females as presidents. We just try to show unity.”
When not riding their “iron horses," club members are out in their communities across the nation such as feeding the hungry and providing scholarships to graduating high school seniors. The ‘Ride for Justice’ is not only for those who have lost lives to police violence, but to also support justice for those police officers killed in the line of duty.
“The message is the kids are our future and this is what we should be paying attention to,” Williams said. “Everything you do and say, these kids that are 10-years-old or 15-years-old. They are the kids of our future, so I think that’s what we need to focus on and teach them what they have to do in the community. To get along with the police and everybody else.”
The Charlottesville chapter is just one of 122 chapters nationwide riding around their community for justice today.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.