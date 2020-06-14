10 foot distancing rule forced gyms to quickly adapt in Phase 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gyms across Charlottesville re-opened their doors last Friday, but fitness spaces are looking a bit different due to limited capacity rules.
Originally, gyms like the Brooks Family YMCA planned for a six-foot distance rule. When Governor Northam announced that people must keep a 10-foot distance in gyms, staff had to block off certain equipment and spread it out.
“The great thing is we did this within a couple of weeks so our staff really pivoted, our board gave us a direction, and we really did a great job in taking care of everything that needed to be put in place to open up successfully,” Brooks Family YMCA Vice President Roderick Howard said.
The YMCA’s pool was able to open for lap swimming by reservation. Due to the pandemic, the Brooks Family YMCA currently has a zero dollar join fee for new members.
