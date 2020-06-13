Waynesboro High School holds parade for its seniors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro High School hosted a parade to honor the 2020 senior class. The Little Giants wore their caps and gowns and waved to the public goodbye before entering their next chapter.
“By not getting an actual graduation it was kind of hard, but the community really pulled this together," National Honor Society President Paige Smith said. "It made us feel like that we had the real thing. We’re still going to college. We’re still doing all that, so it made it feel more real for us I think.”
The parade was from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and went throughout the community. It was from Main Street to Maple Avenue to Stella, Bella, and Lucy’s. There were 22 students lining each block, so that they were maintaining social distancing.
“We were excited to see our kids,” principal Bryan Stamm said. “We haven’t seen them in three months, so it was great to see them dressed in their graduation caps and gowns lining the streets. The community’s support was outstanding. I’ve talked to a lot of people that were planning on coming out for this event, but it was even beyond what I was expecting and the decoration of the cars their support for our kids and I think they all really felt that today.”
“It’s bittersweet," Smith said. "It definitely is. I’m glad I still get to receive my diploma and walk across something, but at the same time we see all the videos from the past years and we’re like well we want that, but at the same time we’re still graduating. We’re still getting a diploma, so I think it’s basically the same thing.”
Waynesboro High School is offering a small ceremonial graduation at the high school to the senior class on Monday and Tuesday. They will have several stations set up for the seniors and their parents to come to the school.
