Waynesboro High School holds parade for its seniors

“We were excited to see our kids,” principal Bryan Stamm said. “We haven’t seen them in three months, so it was great to see them dressed in their graduation caps and gowns lining the streets. The community’s support was outstanding. I’ve talked to a lot of people that were planning on coming out for this event, but it was even beyond what I was expecting and the decoration of the cars their support for our kids and I think they all really felt that today.”