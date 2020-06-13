Tracking Weak Storm System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak cold front will arrive later today and Sunday. It will increase our clouds and give parts of the region a shower and thunder risk. The area most favored for some rain by the end of this afternoon and evening will be over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains.
Much, if not all of Saturday will be dry east of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures will be a little below average. A northeast wind flow will keep temperatures cooler on Sunday and lasting through mid next week.
Watching the progress of a low pressure area that will sit over the Southeast U.S. Most forecast models keep the heaviest and best rain chances through mid next week to our south.
There will still be a shower chance Sunday through mid next week. Not a wash out on any given day.
A better risk of a shower and thunderstorm at this time next Thursday.
Temperatures will heat back up to the 80s late next week.
Saturday: Increasing clouds after a sunny start to the day. An isolated shower/thunder risk by later this afternoon for mainly the Shenandoah Valley. Highs in the mid 70s for the Valley and around 80 degrees for central Virginia. Light northeast breeze.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday: Variably cloudy with a stay shower around. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday through Wednesday: Clouds and sun. A scattered shower risk. Not a wash out. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms appear to be more likely. Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the 60s,.
Friday: Partly sunny. Still a shower/thunder chance. Highs in the 80s.
