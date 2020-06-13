WATCH: Defund police rally and march underway in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members are marching from the John Paul Jones Arena’s parking lot and into city streets to demand reductions in funding for several police departments.
The Police Block Party and Noise Demo got underway at the arena’s parking lot around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Organizers asked people to bring all kinds of noise makers to draw attention to their call to to defund the Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and University of Virginia police departments.
All participants were asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing during the demonstration to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The rally began to move beyond the arena’s parking lot around 6:30 p.m. A car and walking portion of the demonstration was announced shortly before the event officially began.
Chants of “no justice, no peace,” could be heard as protesters marched away from the arena.
Organizers say they want to see some of the money for police departments be diverted to programs and organizations like Region Ten, the Charlottesville Free Clinic, the Rent and Tax Relief program, affordable housing efforts, neighborhood development services, and education.
