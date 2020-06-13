Orange County man dies in Fredricksburg crash

LOCUST GROVE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the city of Fredericksburg involving a pedestrian from Orange County.
The accident happened on the Interstate 95 entrance ramp from Route 3 (Plank Road) on Thursday, June 11, at 12:35 p.m.
Police say a 2020 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on the I-95 entrance ramp when it crossed the white fog line and hit a pedestrian, Louis J. Rich, 29, of Locust Grove, Va.
The Chevrolet then collided with a 2006 International tow truck that was parked on the shoulder. Rich was the operator of the tow truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher R. Minor, 29, of Woodford, Va., was not hurt in the crash. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Rich was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Minor was charged with reckless driving, driving without a license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
