New Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center program educates teachers on Charlottesville history

The program, a week-long seminar called “Embracing Our Narrative,” was made possible by a grant from Virginia Humanities. Initially designed as a resource guide, the seminar was born out of the hard questions the academic community asked itself in the wake of the “Unite the Right,” rally in August of 2017. Many educators realized they did not have the answers to student questions about why, and how, such violent events could happen in Charlottesville, and lacked the context that would explain it.