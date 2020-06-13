Most Areas Remain Dry Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weak weather disturbance passing over the region this weekend. It has increased the clouds and produced a shower and downpour over portions of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Most places east of the Blue Ridge look to remain dry through Sunday and Monday. Most rain will fall west of the region over the Allegheny Mountains and over West Virginia.
More clouds and a northeast to easterly wind flow will keep temperatures below average through mid week.
A low pressure areas will track back north on Wednesday through Friday with a better rain chance. Thursday appears to feature the highest rain risk.
Drying and during hotter for Father’s Day weekend and the first official day of summer.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. A few evening showers around. . Most areas look to stay dry overnight. Patchy fog where it rained earlier today. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday through Tuesday: A blend of clouds and hazy sun. A couple showers around. Not a washout. High temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Thursday: Showers more likely. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.
Friday: A linger shower. Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hotter with highs near 90 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.