Community rally on racial inequality held in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A community rally was held in Waynesboro on Saturday at Constitutional Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
It was led by Gyra Carter. The message of the rally was to hear the voices of local citizens and how they have been affected by and experienced racial inequality.
“It’s going to be people speaking on their own experiences," Carter said. "Others, it’s going to be people speaking on things that they have witnessed. We’re going to speak to those things. We can talk, others can listen. Others can talk, and we can listen. What it is is unity plus compassion equals solution.”
Everyone who went was required to wear masks. Police were also in attendance to make sure things went smoothly.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.