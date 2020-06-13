Block party to defund the police set for today at 6 p.m. at the JPJ Arena parking lot

Zyahna Bryant (Block Party organizer) says: “At the very core of the system of American policing, is this underlying need to surveil and control Black people. When we look at the abuse of power in the form of racial profiling, police brutality, and the school-to-prison pipeline, it becomes crucial that we ask ourselves, why are we funding and supporting institutions and systems that perpetuate cycles of oppression? It is no longer enough to deflect and avoid the fact that Black lives, Black people, are under attack. All lives cannot matter until it is clear Black lives matter.”