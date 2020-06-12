Staunton City Council releases statement on racial justice

In his recent statement, Staunton Police Chief Jim Williams expressed his extreme emotion at the murder of George Floyd in saying that “This disturbing image is one that I personally will never forget. I truly cannot imagine the pain and anguish that must be felt by Mr. Floyd’s family and friends.” We commend those police officers who share Chief Williams’ view that the basic principles of law enforcement would never condone police officers committing such an atrocity, or any racially motivated injustice, and who reflect that in their everyday interactions. We also appreciate Chief Williams’ acknowledgement that the Staunton Police Department is not perfect and support his determination to “continue to strive to be a police department our community can trust to carry out our vital mission.”