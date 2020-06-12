Project Rebound receives grant to help support local businesses

Please visit www.cvillechamber.com/rebound to learn more.GO Virginia ERR Grant ProgramGO Virginia is a statewide economic development initiative designed to help grow and diversify regional economies and increase wages in every region of the Commonwealth. The Economic Resiliency and Recovery Grant (ERR) program was created in April in response to the unprecedented economic conditions facing Virginia due to COVID-19. More information can be found at www.GOVirginia9.org.