Piedmont Virginia Community College reviews police policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is reviewing its campus police department’s policies and procedures related to use of force.
PVCC says staff are taking a comprehensive look at its police policies and training in response to recent deaths of individuals in police interaction, as well as the ongoing protests across the country.
Administrators at the college tell NBC29 they felt this review was necessary, depite no reported incidents of officer abuse by PVCC police.
“I don’t know that it necessarily could result in a change as much as it’s just to look at what we’ve got and make sure it’s right and then make sure that the people that would have to use it know the correct procedures and what’s in the policy,” said Ben Copeland, VP of Finance and Administration
The two-week review process is set to start next week.
Charlottesville, Va. – June 11, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has begun a review of its Public Safety Office and Campus Police Department policies and procedures related to the use of force. As recent deaths of individuals in interactions with the police have resulted in protests across the country, one of the specific actions being called for in the protests is a comprehensive review of use of force policies in police units and the training officers receive regarding those policies. The PVCC police department has never had to initiate the use of force and there have been no allegations that its officers have utilized inappropriate tactics. The policy and training review are proactive and precautionary measures put in action to help guarantee preparedness and safety.
PVCC is committed to providing a safe and secure campus community. It is the school’s goal to always use the minimum of force necessary in any situation, and that all police policies are implemented without discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or any other aspect irrelevant to the situation.
To learn more about the safety office and police department at PVCC visit www.pvcc.edu/about-pvcc/pvcc-department-public-safety-campus-police. Questions regarding the policies of the PVCC police department should be addressed to Chief Carl Murray at cmurray@pvcc.edu.
About Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeEstablished in 1972, Piedmont Virginia Community College is a nonresidential two-year institution of higher education that serves Central Virginia – principally, residents of the City of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson. PVCC is one of 23 community colleges in Virginia that comprise the Virginia Community College System. PVCC is committed to providing access to a college education for all who can benefit, an opportunity for each student to reach her/his potential and excellence in all programs and services. Visit www.pvcc.edu.
