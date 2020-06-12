Piedmont Virginia Community College reviews police policies

Charlottesville, Va. – June 11, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) has begun a review of its Public Safety Office and Campus Police Department policies and procedures related to the use of force. As recent deaths of individuals in interactions with the police have resulted in protests across the country, one of the specific actions being called for in the protests is a comprehensive review of use of force policies in police units and the training officers receive regarding those policies. The PVCC police department has never had to initiate the use of force and there have been no allegations that its officers have utilized inappropriate tactics. The policy and training review are proactive and precautionary measures put in action to help guarantee preparedness and safety.