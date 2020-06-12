National Air Duct Cleaners Association: you may be under cleaning your air ducts

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -With many still in quarantine, it is important to check the air quality in your home.
Most people might advise against leaving a lucrative career during an economic recession, but in 2008, that is exactly what the founders of DuctMedic did.
“During that time we were like, ‘Oh, so what can we do to improve our indoor environments?’. We did a little more research and found that cleaning your duct systems and testing your indoor air quality was very important so we got into the business of cleaning air ducts,” DuctMedic CEO Justin Kinsey said.
Assessing the quality of air ducts requires entering the home, but the team says they always wear masks.
“We like to assess to see the type of duct, the condition of the duct, the location of the duct, how dirty the duct is and accessibility. Can we hook our equipment up to clean correctly?” Kinsey said.
With more people staying home, it is now more important than ever to make sure the air you’re breathing is clean.
“Debris builds up, bacteria builds up, a lot of times things build up in your air handler unit," Kinsey said.
That cleaning process might be more frequent than you think.
“The National Air Duct Cleaner Association recommends cleaning the ducts every three to five years,” Kinsey said.
Kinsey says there are signs people can watch out for that indicate you may need a cleaning or duct replacement.
“Sneezing or coughing in the homes is maybe one trigger. Visually seeing things, so if you’re looking at your vents and you see build up on your vents, that’s another scenario,” Kinsey said.
The team also says they’re filled with gratitude for the customers who’ve stuck with them.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.