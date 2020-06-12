Meadowcreek Golf Course ready to reopen for ‘Social Distancing Golf’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in three months, Meadowcreek Golf Course will be open for business this weekend.
The course started taking reservations on Friday morning at 8 AM, and the first tee time is Saturday at 6:30 AM.
Director of Golf Operations Rion Summers says, “The phone’s been ringing off the hook. We’re thrilled. I can’t wait for folks to come out and play the golf course, after not having played it for three months, or even longer.”
The grounds crew was able to work on the golf course throughout the pandemic, so it’s in great shape, and golfers will be able to tee it up and go, with just some minor rule changes.
“We’re going to be doing 15 minute intervals, for the safety of everybody,” says Summers. “That’s basically four tee times an hour. We’re spacing it out quite a bit.”
Golf carts will be single rider only, and cleaned before and after every round.
On the green, golfers should maintain standard social distancing rules, and also leave the flagstick in, to limit contact.
Summers says, “Everybody brings their own equipment. I think (golf) is the safest form of social distancing that there is, for outdoor recreation.”
The cart paths on the course have been open to walkers throughout the shutdown, but Summers says that will have to change.
“We’re going to put some signage up on all the entry and exit points on the golf course," says Summers, "to make sure people understand, ‘Hey, it’s for your best safety, that you’re not on the course walking around. Even though you enjoy it, if you’ve never been hit by a golf ball, you don’t want to have that happen.’”
While the course is open to play, the City Championship will likely be postponed from its traditional date of the weekend after the Fourth of July.
Summers says, “We’re just trying to do what’s in the best interest, and what’s the safest thing for everybody involved. We want the golfers out here, but we got to do it in a safe manner.”
The grill is open outside, but the only way to make a tee time is online, at the Meadowcreek website.
