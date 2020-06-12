Charlottesville area clergy group founds Anti-Racist Organizing Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville clergy group has created a new resource to help support those who are fighting for racial justice.
The Cville Anti-Racist Organizing Fund will raise money to support different needs while providing direct support to black and brown protest organizers. The money will also be used to help buy water, food, masks and hand sanitizer for protesters.
The fund is supported by Congregate Charlottesville and Cville Cares.
