Less Humid with Hot Sunshine Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A drier air mass has settled in over the region. It will remain less humid through the start of Saturday. Temperatures will still be above average on this Friday. Comfortable in the shade. Hot in the sun with a high sunburn index.
Tracking a weak cold front arrives Saturday from the northwest. While most of central Virginia will be dry, there will be a chance for a shower and thunderstorm over the Shenandoah Valley later in the afternoon and night.
A cooler northeast wind flow will keep temperatures below average especially Sunday and a lot of next week. Watching a low pressure area that will sit over the Southeast. Forecast models now have different solutions. Some now keep the heaviest and best rain chances to our south over the Carolina’s, while other still give us a daily dose of rain next week. Keep checking back for updates.
Friday: Sunshiny, less humid. Highs lower 80s for the Shenandoah Valley. Mid to upper 80s for central Virginia. Light north breeze.
Friday night: A starry sky, pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny to start the day. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. A chance for a shower/thunderstorm later in the day and evening for mainly the Shenandoah Valley. Most areas look to stay dry over central VA. Highs in the 70s for the Valley and barely 80 for central VA.
Saturday night: A shower/thunder risk. Mainly west of the Blue Ridge. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 60 degrees.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers developing. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 60.
Monday through Thursday: Watching the placement of a low pressure system that may give us a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.