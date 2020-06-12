Latinx church in Charlottesville seeking volunteers for food pantry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color across the nation, according to experts. That’s why a Latinx church in Charlottesville has been holding a food pantry and needs more helping hands.
You don’t need to speak Spanish to volunteer at Ministerios Proféticos Palabra Viva, you just need a mask and a desire to help.
Dalia Escobar helps run the food pantry, which has seen a surge during the pandemic.
“Sometimes, as people, they think we’re divided because of the language,” Escobar said. “But during this pandemic, we have noticed that we can come together as one to help one another and that’s our mission here. We want to help others in need.”
The food pantry gives out canned goods and produce. It also takes diapers and masks as donations to give out to families in need.
The food pantry needs more volunteers to help. Escobar says they could use volunteers on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. They distribute the food on Fridays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can email daliamaya20@icloud.com.
