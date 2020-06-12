Cville 1st Gen holding online retreat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville 1st Gen is holding their first ever online retreat to help people learn about the college application process starting June 15. The retreat is open to rising high school juniors and seniors.
During the retreat, participants will have the opportunity to meet with panels of college admissions counselors from the University of Virginia and community colleges. In addition, students will learn about the college application process and receive feedback on essays as well as prepare for standardized testing.
The online retreat was designed to help students with the stress of finding and applying to colleges. The retreat starts for seniors on the June 15 and for rising juniors it begins on June 17.
“We’re basically looking to provide support and guidance for students as they enter their senior or junior year not knowing what the school year could look like and what supports might be available," Brian Kyser, the co-founder of Cville First Gen said. "We want to help students through the stressful college application process.”
Students interested in participating can sign up here.
