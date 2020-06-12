Comfortable Night. Weekend Starts Dry

More clouds gather Sunday with some showers developing. Watching a low pressure area that will develop and sit up over the Southeast. The combination of this storm, northeast winds off the water will make for a cloudy, cooler and wet stretch of days into much of next week. Forecast models now have different solutions. Some now keep the heaviest and best rain chances to our south over the Carolinas, while other still give us a daily dose of rain next week. Keep checking back for updates.