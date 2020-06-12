Comfortable Night. Weekend Starts Dry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable tonight and to start the weekend. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure will remain in control for much of Saturday, with pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A weak cold front will approach later Saturday from the northwest. While most of central Virginia will be dry, there will be a chance for a shower and thunderstorm over the Shenandoah Valley later in the afternoon and night.
More clouds gather Sunday with some showers developing. Watching a low pressure area that will develop and sit up over the Southeast. The combination of this storm, northeast winds off the water will make for a cloudy, cooler and wet stretch of days into much of next week. Forecast models now have different solutions. Some now keep the heaviest and best rain chances to our south over the Carolinas, while other still give us a daily dose of rain next week. Keep checking back for updates.
Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, Stray PM shower/storm, mainly for the Valley and Blue Ridge. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows 60s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers developing. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 60.
Monday: Cloudy, showers. Highs mid 70s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Cloudy, showers. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s.
