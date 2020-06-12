Charlottesville’s July 4th fireworks search for new location after city cancels due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fireworks will not light up the sky over Charlottesville’s McIntire Park on the Fourth of July this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a group that saved the fireworks from cancellation more than a decade ago is scrambling to pull off the show again.
“Patriotism in the Park” attracts big crowds to McIntire Park for family-friendly activities and concerts leading up to the nighttime display.
This year, Charlottesville’s city manager is not allowing access to the park for the festivities because of the local coronavirus state of emergency. The city is not approving applications for special events.
The “Save the Fireworks” committee is trying to find a private landowner on a high elevation in Albemarle County who would allow it to set off the fireworks on Independence Day. The committee wants to find a location that’s visible from many different locations so people can watch from afar and maintain social distancing.
“Historically, we have these challenges, but we don’t want this to be the first year we don’t have them. So many things have been canceled, and we’ve had so many disappointments this year in terms of events - personal and private, all events. We really need this,” committee member Barbara Lundgren said.
Organizers say the event is fully insured and would have help from the fire department, just like if it was happening in the park. They emphasize it would not attract traffic or visitors to the property that hosts the display. They need a location by the week of June 15 so they can order the fireworks in time.
Landowners who are interested in helping out can call 434-960-8697 or email Tom@toylift.org.
Statement from City of Charlottesville:
The City Manager has declined to provide access to McIntire Park for July 4th Fireworks this year because we remain under a local state of emergency related to the Coronavirus pandemic. No special event applications are being approved at this time. Such an event, even with careful planning and precautions, would likely draw a large crowd challenging physical distancing guidelines and the Governor’s Executive Order regarding social gatherings. It would also require a public safety response related to traffic control.
