Charlottesville police releases last 5 years of line item budgets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is releasing several years worth of budget information.
CPD announced Friday, June 12, that is has made the last five fiscal years of line item budgets.
The department says this info was approved for release in conjunction with the City’s Budget Office and City Administration.
06/12/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
In response to numerous requests for a more detailed format of the Charlottesville Police Department’s budget, CPD is providing the last five fiscal years, from FY17 to FY21, of line item budgets.
This information was approved for release in conjunction with the City’s Budget Office and City Administration.
More information about the line item budgets can be found here.
