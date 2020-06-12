Charlottesville City Schools release fall plans for student learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city schools shared its plans for the fall when classes resume.
Superintendent Dr. Rosa Atkins presented the three-phase plan to the school board Thursday night, and it was released to parents Friday.
Phases one and two prioritize remote education. Under phase three, students would go to school in-person two days a week and have distance learning three days. Families could also choose full-time distance learning.
City school leaders want feedback on the proposed plan.
A survey is open to students and parents. The plan is still subject to change.
