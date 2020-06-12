Charlottesville Albemarle Airport sees a rise in passengers after tough months

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Business isn’t taking off just yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, but more travelers are.
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) says it’s seeing a slow increase in the number of people taking to the skies.
While the airport says it has had about 85% fewer passengers than this time last year, it has seen a rise since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Airport Director Melisa Crawford says they are currently seeing an average of just over 300 passengers per day , a significant decrease from their average of more than 2,000.
“The only way this airport will rebound is if we have the traveling public has faith in the industry, and they have faith that CHO is doing everything within its powers to make their journey safe," Crawford said. “And we are.”
“We received CARES funding. We’re very thankful, because if we had not, we would be having a different discussion right now,” she said. “We think we have enough CARES Act money that will get us through this year.”
The Charlottesville Albemarle Airport hopes to resume some of its canceled flights in July.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.