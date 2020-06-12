Block party to defund the police set for June 13 at JPJ Arena’s parking lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group is inviting folks in the Charlottesville community to gather in the parking lot of the John Paul Jones Arena this weekend to voice support for defunding police departments.
06/12/2020 Release from Charlottesville Anti-Racist Media Liaisons:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Led by a group of local Black youth, members of the Charlottesville community will gather in the parking lot of the John Paul Jones Arena at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 for a Defund The Police Block Party and Noise Demo. Participants will bring all kinds of noise makers to draw attention to the need to defund the Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and University of Virginia police departments. All participants are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing during the demonstration. There will also be the option for people to participate and make noise from within their cars.
The organizers of the Defund The Police Block party recognize that police reform does not work. Despite years of promising reform, the recent disproportionate minority contact report, https://www.cvilletomorrow.org/articles/questions-remain-in-the-wake-of-the-disproportionate-minority-contact-reports-release/, showed that Black people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County continue to face unjustly harsh policing. Nationally, the deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade and Breonna Taylor are only the most recent tragic examples of police murder and violence against Black People. It is time for the system of policing to end. Defund the Police Block Party organizers call on our community to:
- Defund the Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and University of Virginia police departments.
- Fully end the School Resource Officer (SRO) programs in the Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Schools.
- End pre-trial detention.
- Divert those funds to programs that actually support public health and safety, including the Food Equity program, Region Ten, the Charlottesville Free Clinic, the Rent and Tax Relief program, affordable housing efforts, adult literacy programs, neighborhood development services, education, and the arts.
- Eliminate any need for policing by instead constructing front-line social support services administered by social workers, mental health professionals, EMTs, nurses, on-road traffic specialists, and trauma-informed crisis intervention teams.
Black student organizers give the following comments.
Trinity Hughes (Block Party co-organizer) says: “Some people feel the need to say ‘all cops aren’t bad’ and ‘there are good cops among us.’ But what they fail to realize is we don’t need a cop to be just ‘good.’ It’s not enough. I need cops to break down systems that they have benefited from and stop killing black people. That’s why I feel it is a crucial step to defund the police and start giving money out to groups who actually need it such as housing, health and education systems.”
Althea Laughon-Worell (student activist) says: “This goes beyond just police brutality, this movement goes beyond gaining the right to not be killed by those who are supposed to protect us. It’s about creating a world, a society where the education and opportunities that are provided are equitable and give fair and unbiased access to all people but that will never happen until Black lives matter.”
Zyahna Bryant (Block Party organizer) says: “At the very core of the system of American policing, is this underlying need to surveil and control Black people. When we look at the abuse of power in the form of racial profiling, police brutality, and the school-to-prison pipeline, it becomes crucial that we ask ourselves, why are we funding and supporting institutions and systems that perpetuate cycles of oppression? It is no longer enough to deflect and avoid the fact that Black lives, Black people, are under attack. All lives cannot matter until it is clear Black lives matter.”
