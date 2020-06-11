Outdoor recreation businesses see some success as Virginia continues to reopen

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic left us all to paddle our own canoes since it upended our indoor weekend entertainment. Now, a lot of people are heading outside to make their own fun.
While some stores are struggling to stay afloat, that’s not the case for Rockfish Gap Outfitters in Waynesboro, as people gear up to go out to lakes and mountains.
“People saved up money and want to take their kids to Disneyland,” said Chuck Walker, the owner of Rockfish Gap Outfitters. “And they can’t go, so they want to do something.”
Those families may be heading out to cool off in one of the waterways in central Virginia or the Shenadoah Valley. However, there is a supply-and-demand issue.
“We have tens, and twenties of people -- hundreds of people -- looking for a boat,” Walker said. “And they’re just not there.”
As the Commonwealth’s stay-at-home order has been lifted, outdoor recreation businesses have returned to some levels of normalcy.
“April, May, so far in June, things have been really, really strong,” Walker said.
Kevin Little, the co-owner of South River Fly Shop, said “it’s been less of a disruption than I initially thought."
There is a level of caution, though.
“If the supply side doesn’t kick in the way I hope it will, we may have some problems down the road,” Walker said.
This, especially since recent success comes after some time of disappointment.
“I don’t know if we’ll get back the numbers we already missed because they did get off the trail,” Walker said.
Little says he’s not surprised by the positive signs of late since the outdoor activities are perfect for the time.
“It meets all your recommendations for social distancing,” he said. “It’s a chance to get out, get into nature, get some clean air, get some good UV, and enjoy yourself.”
Walker says he just hopes the manufacturers can keep the supply up because he expects demand to continue to rise as parks in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley open back up.
