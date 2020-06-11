No UVA players selected in Major League Baseball Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since Brian O’Connor was hired in 2004, the Virginia baseball team did not have any players picked in the Major League Baseball Draft.
The omission comes with a very large asterisk, as the 2020 Draft was just five rounds, rather than the usual 40 rounds, as baseball owners were looking to save money during the COVID-19 shutdown.
UVA junior pitchers Andrew Abbott and Griff McGarry were both draft possibilities, with Abbott projected to go as early as the second round.
They can return to school, or try to sign as a rookie free agent, with a maximum bonus of 20-thousand dollars.
The ACC had 13 players picked in the draft, including two from Virginia Tech.
Hokies’ pitcher Ian Seymour was selected by the Rays in the 2nd round, while catcher Carson Taylor was drafted by the Dodgers in the 4th round.
