Monticello to reopen Saturday with new health protocols, guest experience

A cross-departmental team worked overtime to premier a live, guided virtual tour on the first day of closure. Guests could explore the house with a guide and ask questions in real time, all from the comfort of their living rooms. In its first four weeks it won praise and views by more than 650 people, from as far away as Istanbul and Beijing. Within two weeks staff expanded virtual programming to include a menu of regular weekly livestreams that have attracted on average more than 10,000 viewers weekly.