MBA aims to support minority business, help the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business Alliance (MBA) has one goal for its members and the community.
“We have a vision of just having a community that is full of thriving, successful minority entrepreneurs and professionals,” MBA Chairman Quinton Harrell said.
Earlier this year, the MBA partnered with the United Way to provide grants through the Endurance Fund to member businesses.
Through that fund, the MBA has been able to provide $1,000 grants to four member businesses to help with payroll and operating costs during the pandemic.
“We feel fantastic that they don’t have to pay that money back. It’s not a burden of a loan, but we do recognize that we need more investment in the community,” said Harrell.
The alliance believes that every one of their members plays a vital role in the community’s success. Harrell also said that minority businesses contribute a lot of value to the community, and sometimes can be overlooked. The chairman believes that society is at a turning point in history, and the MBA can play a major role in shaping the future.
“Be a part of the vanguard in the paradigm shift that we definitely need to have in this community, as well as the nation, and just inspire more leaders in this community so that we can really make a change," said Harrell.
There are more than 20 members in the MBA, and the alliance has a goal of adding 20 more throughout 2020.
People can contact the MBA directly, for ways to support the Minority Business Alliance and its member businesses.
