Less Humid and Nice Friday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A drop in the humidity and temperatures ahead. A cold front has pushed off to our east and toward the coast. In its wake, drier air and more comfortable conditions. High pressure will make for a nice, less humid Friday and this will last through the start of Saturday.
The weekend to start dry Saturday, but a few pop up storms are possible by afternoon. Sunday is trending wetter. Tracking a developing low pressure later this weekend and early next week. This storm will sit up over the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Sunday and move very little, through the middle of next week. This will make for rounds of rain, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 70s. Rainfall projections are for 1 to 3 inches.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, comfortable, patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, more humid. Stray PM shower/storm. Highs low 80s. Lows 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Cloudy, showers likely. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s.
