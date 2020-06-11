Less Humid and Nice Friday Ahead

The weekend to start dry Saturday, but a few pop up storms are possible by afternoon. Sunday is trending wetter. Tracking a developing low pressure later this weekend and early next week. This storm will sit up over the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Sunday and move very little, through the middle of next week. This will make for rounds of rain, cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 70s. Rainfall projections are for 1 to 3 inches.