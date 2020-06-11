Jonas Sanker verbally commits to Boston College for football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Covenant School rising senior Jonas Sanker has verbally committed to play football at Boston College in 2021.
Sanker had offers from schools like Navy, Princeton, and JMU, but late last month, BC became the first ACC school to offer a scholarship.
Sanker is 6-foot-2, and 193-pounds.
He has played all over the field during his career with the Covenant Eagles, which began in the eighth grade.
Sanker has lined up at wide receiver, defensive back, and last year, starting quarterback.
Covenant has put together back-to-back undefeated seasons, and they have won two-straight Eight-Man state championships.
