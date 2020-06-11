LIVE: Gov. Northam’s coronavirus briefing: no spike in COVID-19 cases, higher education guidelines, May revenue numbers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Northam is holding a briefing on the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Virginia. He began by reminding viewers that they are working to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee safely. A person was recently injured when protesters took down a statue.
Governor Ralph Northam announced his commission to examine racial inequity in Virginia law will continue its work, looking at racial disparities and discriminatory policies in current laws in areas like health, housing and public safety. The commission had worked last year to identify and uncover racist and discriminatory laws still on the books in Virginia’s Acts of Assembly. They made their recommendations that those laws be struck from the Acts, which was done by the General Assembly this session.
Speaking of the COVID-19 numbers in Virginia, Northam says so far the commonwealth has not seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. Northam also notes the number of coronavirus deaths has been deceasing over the last couple of weeks.
Gov. Northam, though, emphasizes “this virus is still with us.” He encouraged everyone to continue to follow guidelines. He urged protesters to social distance, wear masks, and get tested.
On higher education, Northam says guidance for reopening is similar to those recently announced for K-12 schools.
Peter Blake, the director of state council of higher education, spoke about the challenges around racial inequities in Virginia’s colleges and universities, and that they will strive to improve.
Blake says reopening guidance for higher education puts safety at the forefront. Blake said campuses will have to meet certain conditions related to public health, and each plan will be unique and can be updated. He says to expect a new normal in college life as colleges and universities adjust as a result of COVID-19. Additional info is expected to be released Friday.
Northam says we want our students back on campuses this fall, but also want them to be safe. Gov. Northam asks everyone to continue to take COVID-19 seriously, and reminds us that the virus has not been eradicated.
Northam then turned to the May revenue numbers, saying May 2020′s numbers are about 20% lower than May 2019. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said this represents about $800 million, better than the projected $1 billion loss. Layne says teleworking has helped, as well as federal actions. “It is still a very difficult time for the state,” he said.
Thursday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 52,647 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth. The death total from the virus in Virginia is now at 1,520, 6 more than yesterday. A total of 453,869 people have been tested for the coronavirus. The total hospitalizations is 5,360, 88 more than yesterday.
When he was asked about defunding the police, Northam says a lot of semantics have been used. Northam says there are certain areas they can start with in regard to reform, such as increasing diversity in the police force, de-escalation training, and body cameras.
