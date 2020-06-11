George Washington and Jefferson National Forests reopen many campgrounds and day use areas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Recreation sites in the George Washington and Jefferson national forests are reopening.
Some sites opened Thursday, and more will open Friday, June 12.
The forest service is opening on a site-by-site approach based on assessments for health and safety.
USDA Forest Service Media Release:
The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are reopening more than 20 recreation sites June 11 and 12 across the forests.
Forest leadership is making every effort to expand access to recreation sites within the context of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and state and local government orders while prioritizing employee and public health and safety.
The Forests are revisiting closure decisions and are opening some sites while working closely with state and local partners and permitted recreation providers. The decision to reopen recreation areas is being made on a case-by-case basis.
Information about recreation sites status can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.
The Forest Service is reopening sites in phases using a site-by-site approach that includes an assessment of facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety. The agency is committed to maximizing public access while ensuring the safety and well-being of employees, partners and volunteers.
Responsible recreation will help expand access. Avoid crowded areas; be careful with campfires and wildlife; and bring extra food, water and clothing in case of an emergency. Trash services and restrooms are not available in many areas, so be prepared to take your waste home with you. Visitors are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus, go to: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
