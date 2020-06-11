George Washington and Jefferson National Forests reopen many campgrounds and day use areas

Responsible recreation will help expand access. Avoid crowded areas; be careful with campfires and wildlife; and bring extra food, water and clothing in case of an emergency. Trash services and restrooms are not available in many areas, so be prepared to take your waste home with you. Visitors are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus, go to: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.