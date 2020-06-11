CVS adding additional COVID-19 testing locations in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - CVS is adding more COVID-19 testing sites in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
The CVS Pharmacy at 3420 Seminole Trail in Albemarle County will begin offering drive-thru testing. That’s the location on Route 29 in Hollymead.
The location at 1235 West Broad Street in Waynesboro is also adding testing, as well as two more sites in Harrisonburg.
The self-swab process allows patients to drive up, get a kit, and swab themselves under CVS pharmacy technician supervision. The pharmacy then collects the sample and sends it to the lab.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.