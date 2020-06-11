CVS adding additional COVID-19 testing locations in Virginia

CVS adding additional COVID-19 testing locations in Virginia
CVS Health adds additional drive-through COVID-19 testing sites. (Source: CVS HEALTH)
June 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 12:01 AM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - CVS is adding more COVID-19 testing sites in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.

The CVS Pharmacy at 3420 Seminole Trail in Albemarle County will begin offering drive-thru testing. That’s the location on Route 29 in Hollymead.

The location at 1235 West Broad Street in Waynesboro is also adding testing, as well as two more sites in Harrisonburg.

The self-swab process allows patients to drive up, get a kit, and swab themselves under CVS pharmacy technician supervision. The pharmacy then collects the sample and sends it to the lab.

A complete list of testing locations can be found here.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com.

