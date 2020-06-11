Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter resigns, effective immediately

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter turned in his resignation day, effectively immediately.
Our news partner, the Daily Progress reports Andrew Baxter’s decision comes after numerous complaints against City Manager Tarron Richardson.
In his resignation letter, Baxter writes “I have come to understand that we do not share the same vision for the Charlottesville Fire Department or leadership of the city government."
Baxter took over as fire chief in 2015.
He was one of the few remaining city leaders who served during the deadly 2017 Unite The Right rally.
