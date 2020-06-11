Charlottesville City Market moving to Darden Towe Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market is moving to Darden Towe Park starting Saturday, June 13.
Since April, the market had been held in Penn Park, but because Meadowcreek Golf Course is reopening, the market needed to find a new home.
“We had been operating at Penn Park since April 11th, but we’re going to be moving to Darden Towe, which will have pretty much the same layout," City Market Manager Justin McKenzie said. "All the systems around ordering are going to be the same and we’ll have all the same vendors.”
Orders can be placed from Monday at midnight, until Thursday at 10 a.m. and scheduled pickup is from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays, in 30 minute time slots.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.