Charlottesville chocolate shop raising money for Bluebird Project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gearhearts Fine Chocolates is rolling out a new sweet to help children in foster care.
Gearhearts’ collaborated with Blenheim Vineyards and Piedmont CASA to create a chocolate for the Bluebird Project.
A portion of the proceeds from every box will go to the project.
“We had a great response last year. We actually sold out in a couple weeks last year. We are kind of expecting the same this year. We are going to donate $2 for every box we sell, and we are just excited to be part of it and to partner up with Blenheim again,” owner Tim Gearheart said.
Fittingly, the chocolate is topped with a picture of a bluebird.
