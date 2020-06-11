100 Black Men of Central Virginia hosts town hall for youth to discuss criminal justice system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Youth leaders in the Charlottesville community are teaming up with criminal justice professionals to discuss racism within the system. The town hall hosted by 100 Black Men of Central Virginia comes as a response to current issues surrounding racial injustice.
Black Student Union presidents, Naquel Perry and Noelle Morris, shared their thoughts on the criminal justice system. They were joined by Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney and Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingely.
“Trying to really understand the different faucets and different ways in which black people, especially black youth will interact with the criminal justice system,” Daniel Fairley, President of 100 Black Men said.
Some of the issues revolve around what it means to defund the police and deconstruct the system. That also includes school resource officers.
"I don't think they were really necessary; at some point I feel like they just added more officers and it just wasn't needed,” Morris said.
Chief Brackney says in order to build better relationships, everyone should get involved.
“We need to engage in a coproduction of public safety, one in which the community and the police both have a voice in defining what community policing looks like in their community,” Brackney said.
Others say students are the future and the best way to make a change is to cast a ballot.
“Exercise your rights, use your rights to vote and not just your presidential elections, your local elections,” Perry said.
Chief Brackney adds Charlottesville has an early intervention system that allows her to look into complaints of officers. Those complaints are now being posted on the city website.
