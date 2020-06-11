Becoming Briefly Drier

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered showers and some storms exit to the east today. Warm and muggy conditions continue this morning. Slowly turning drier west to east by tonight.
An approaching cold front will slowly work across the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday. Still warm and humid. Some showers and storms are most likely during the first half of today, with more storms developing farther off to our east this afternoon.
Behind the cold front, a nice, warm, but less humid Friday. This weekend temperatures will lower, but the chance for scattered showers and storms will return. Currently, most of Saturday is trending dry. An area of low pressure will approach and slowly move over the region Sunday into early next week. This will make for unsettled conditions, cooler temperatures and daily rounds of rain. Rainfall projections are for more than 2 inches from Sunday through next Thursday.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms exit to the east. Partly sunny, still humid and warm. Highs in the 80s.
Thursday night: Becoming pleasant overnight. A fair sky. Patchy fog late. Lows upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and mid 60s for central Virginia.
Friday: Hot sunshine, high sunburn index. Less humid. Highs in the 80s. Light north breeze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, more humid. Most areas look dry during the day. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows low 60s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.
