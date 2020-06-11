Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP hosts meeting on the impact of COVID-19 on African Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - African Americans represent twelve percent of the U.S. population, but have suffered twenty four percent of known COVID-19 deaths.
The percentages aren’t much more favorable in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which includes Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson Counties along with Charlottesville.
Thursday night, the NAACP hosted a meeting on the impacts of coronavirus on communities of color.
Some who live in public housing may not have access to transportation to get to a testing site, which led to a suggestion that maybe the district could bring testing to them.
“We are very open to that. If there is particular areas that you think need to be addressed or particular apartment complexes that would like to have testing, we’d be happy to come there” said Denise Bonds, the health director of the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
Bonds also acknowledged a history of the health department not working fairly with the African American population and said she wants to form a better partnership.
