Tracking Strong Storm System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropically muggy on this Wednesday. As we move into the afternoon, some spotty showers and storms will develop.
The tropical depression Christobal and remnant rain is lifting up through the Great Lakes and into Canada. A cold front will start to approach the Mid-Atlantic late Wednesday and during the day Thursday. This along with the warmth and humidity, will give rise to scattered showers and storms. Some isolated strong to severe storms possible. Pending on the timing of the front, currently showers and storms to start Thursday with most of the afternoon dry for us, with storms farther to our east.
Behind the cold front, warm, but less humid conditions Friday. This weekend temperatures will lower, but the chance for scattered showers and storms will return.
The weather around here will turn unsettled Sunday through next Wednesday. There will be a daily chance for showers and downpours. Many places look to receive at least 2 inches of rainfall during the next week.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Spotty showers/storms forming this afternoon. Highs upper 80s to around 90.
Wednesday night: Scattered shower/storm. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows lower 70s.
Thursday: Morning showers and storms, then partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, less humid. Highs upper 80s. Lows 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, more humid. Most areas look dry during the day. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Chance of showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows around 60.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.
